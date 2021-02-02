10 expiring contracts causing concerns for Juventus

With the January transfer market now in the rear view, the Juventus hierarch must shift its attention towards some more internal affairs.

Whilst Sami Khedira’s departure means that Fabio Paratici and company have one less issue to worry about, the director’s concerns are from from over.

According to ilBianconero, Juve have within their first squad up to ten players with soon to be expired contracts.

Some of the players in question will be out of contract by the end of the current campaign, while others have deals that run out until June 2022.

The list begins with one of the biggest name in sports. Ronaldo’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, but with the Portuguese’s extraordinary salary, the club might be willing to listen for other clubs’ offers, according to the source.

The second player is none other than Paulo Dybala, who’s contract also expires in 2022. Whilst La Joya is asking for an important pay rise, his performances this term are yet to justify it.

The third Bianconeri striker is also involved. Alvaro Morata’s loan stint from Atletico Madrid expires in 2021, and the club has the option of renewing it for a further season or immediately redeem the player’s outrights.

Weston Mckennie’s initial loan loan move from Schalke will also expire in the summer. Even though the Old Lady will surely maintain the midfielder, they will be hoping to negotiate a discount with the German side. Federico Chiesa’s case is almost an identical one.

Juan Cuadrado has a deal that expires in 2022. Although the Colombian has been a vital member in Andrea Pirlo’s squad, by that time he’ll be 34-years-old. Therefore, the club must be careful in deciding the player’s future in order to avoid another “Khedira scenario”.

The Bianconeri have been trying to offload Federico Bernardeschi by including him in several exchange offers. Nonetheless, the Italian winger had eventually remained in Turin, and with his contract ending in less than 18 months, the club is worried that he could end up leaving for free.

The last three names on the list are Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon and Carlo Pinsoglio.

The defender will decide whether to renew or not based on his physical condition, as has been suffering from several injuries in the last two seasons.

The same could be said for Gigi who turned 43 last week, but could also extend for another year.

Meanwhile, Pinsoglio is said to be a close friend of Ronaldo, as well as having a positive influence within the black and white locker room, which renders him the perfect third choice goalkeeper.