Juventus remains keen to make Alex Grimaldo their next first-choice left-back when Alex Sandro leaves the club.

The latter is in his last season as a Bianconeri player because they have no intention to extend his current contract, which expires in 2023.

The Brazilian has served Juve very well over the years, but he is not getting any younger and he has been inconsistent in recent seasons.

The Bianconeri know they must find a replacement for him and they have been on the lookout.

A report on Calciomercato reveals their prime target is Grimaldo and they are looking to add him to their squad for free.

In exactly 100 days, they can strike a pre-contract agreement with him to join them at the end of this season.

Juve is working on that at the moment and they should get it sorted by the end of the year.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo has proven his class in Europe since he moved to Benfica and he deserves to join a top club next.

At Juve, he could compete for the Champions League title and other gongs.

He would also be teammates with some of the finest players in the world.