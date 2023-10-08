Manuel Locatelli reached a significant milestone by playing his 100th game for Juventus in the recent match against Torino, and the midfielder couldn’t be happier.

Locatelli joined Juventus in 2021 after showcasing his talents with Sassuolo and making a notable impact for Italy during Euro 2020. The club had been monitoring him for several seasons before he made the move. Despite interest from other clubs, including Arsenal, the decision to say yes to Juventus was an easy one for Locatelli.

The allure of wearing the black and white shirt of Juventus, a club he has supported since childhood, made his choice straightforward. Even if other suitors may have offered him more lucrative deals, Locatelli is living his dream by representing Juventus in every match and is elated to have reached the milestone of 100 games for the club.

After the match, he posted an image on Instagram with the caption:

“100 with this glorious shirt I’ve always dreamed of and a Derby victory! Incredible emotion, thanks to everyone!”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been a key player for us and he is one player fans are confident will deliver terrific performances for several seasons to come.

The midfielder will easily make the team every game because he works hard and perfectly plays his role.

There would be more centuries for him to meet in the next few terms. Hopefully, he would have won some trophies as well.