Juventus coach Thiago Motta will be left with a depleted squad to work with during the international break, as 13 of his players have been called up by their respective national teams, notes IlBianconero.

The list stars with Kenan Yildiz who has now cemented himself as a regular starter in Vincenzo Montella’s Turkiye. The teenager received a major morale boost on Saturday by scoring the second goal that sealed the Old Lady’s victory over Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Then we have the usual Italy block in the shape of the in-form Andrea Cambiaso, the returning Federico Gatti and debutant Nicolo Savona. The latter earned his first-ever call-up for the senior Azzurri side, rounding up a sensational few months which began with his promotion to the first Juventus team in the summer.

Moreover, there was a late addition to the Italy block, as one Manuel Locatelli replaced Torino midfielder Samuel Ricci who couldn’t shake off a knock sustained during Saturday’s Derby.

For his part, Teun Koopmeiners will return to the Dutch camp after missing the last two international breaks. The midfielder has recently recovered from a fractured rib, reclaiming his starting berth in Motta’s squad.

Dusan Vlahovic is also making his way back to the Serbian national side after being omitted in September and October. However, the 24-year-old will have to overcome a physical test, as he’s been playing non-stop for Juventus due to the lack of replacements.

Francisco Conceicao will join Portugal as usual, while Samuel Mbangula earned his maiden call-up for Belgiun’s senior squad. For his part, Jonas Rouhi will join Sweden’s U21 camp as usual.

Despite being suspended for the upcoming fixture, Timothy Weah still earned a call-up for the USMNT alongside Weston McKennie, while club captain Danilo gets the nod from Brazil.