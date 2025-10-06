Juventus manager Igor Tudor will be working with a decimated squad during the October international break, as 13 of his players have been called up for national duty.

Although they remain undefeated after eight fixtures across all competitions, the Bianconeri haven’t tasted victory in their last five outings, instead settling for draws.

But despite their concerning form in recent weeks, their players remain in high demand on the international stage, as more than half of the squad have received call-ups from their respective national teams.

11 Juventus players will take part in the European World Cup qualifiers

The majority of these players will take part in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. This includes the Italian duo of Manuel Locatelli and Andrea Cambiaso. The Azzurri will play Estonia and Israel in their next two outings. It should be noted that Federico Gatti has been snubbed by Gennaro Gattuso, having been part of his squad in the previous international break.

Khephren Thuram will also represent France in the European qualifiers, and the same goes for the Serbian duo, Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic, as well as Edon Zhegrova and Vasilije Adzic who will play for Montenegro and Kosova, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Kenan Yildiz has been selected by Vincenzo Montella to join the Turkish national team, while Francisco Conceicao is part of the star-studded Portugal team. Despite his slow start to life at Juventus, Loic Openda still received a call from Belgium.

Teun Koopmeiners completes the European block, as he became the latest player selected by Ronald Koeman. The Juventus midfielder was chosen as a late replacement for Quinten Timber, who picked up an injury.

McKennie & David will play friendlies for USA & Canada

The United States and Canada have already booked their places in the World Cup as the host nations alongside Mexico, but they will take part in preparatory friendlies. Therefore, Weston McKennie and Jonathan David have also been called up for international duty.

Here is the full list of fixtures involving Juventus as published by the club’s official website (in CET time).

Thursday, 9 October

20:45 | Faroe Islands vs Montenegro – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Malta vs Netherlands – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Friday, 10 October

20:45 | Belgium vs North Macedonia – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | France vs Azerbaijan – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Kosovo vs Slovenia – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Saturday, 11 October

01:30 | Canada vs Australia – Friendly

02:30 | United States vs Ecuador – Friendly

20:45 | Portugal vs Ireland – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Estonia vs Italy – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Serbia vs Albania – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Bulgaria vs Turkey – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Sunday, 12 October

18:00 | Netherlands vs Finland – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Monday, 13 October

18:00 | Montenegro vs Liechtenstein – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Wales vs Belgium – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Iceland vs France – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Sweden vs Kosovo – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Tuesday, 14 October

20:45 | Portugal vs Hungary – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Italy vs Israel – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Andorra vs Serbia – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

20:45 | Turkey vs Georgia – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Wednesday, 15 October

02:00 | Colombia vs Canada – Friendly