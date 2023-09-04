After three exciting rounds, Serie A action will be halted due to the first international break of the season.

Juventus saw off their international players on a high after securing a commanding 2-0 win over Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium last night. The Bianconeri will resume action in two weeks when they host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

In the meantime, Juve manager Max Allegri will only have a dozen players to work with during the break.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, twelve Juventus first-team players will remain at Continassa while thirteen are joining their national teams.

Those who will remain at Allegri’s disposal are the following: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Fagioli, Cambiaso, Nicolussi Caviglia, Pogba, Kean in addition to Mattia De Sciglio who remains on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury at the end of last season.

On the other hand, here are the players who received call-ups from their respective national teams:

Manuel Locatelli (Italy)

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Fabio Miretti (Italy U21)

Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Arek Milik (Poland)

Danilo (Brazil)

Adrien Rabiot (France)

Weston McKennie (USA)

Timothy Weah (USA)

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia)

Filip Kostic (Serbia)

Dean Huijsen (Netherlands U19)

Kenan Yildiz (Turkiye (U21)