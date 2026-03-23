Over the next ten days or so, the Continassa training centre will be almost deserted, as 14 first-team Juventus players have reported for international duty.

The final international break of the season has now begun, and the Bianconeri stars will be heavily involved.

While some will only take part in friendly fixtures, others are preparing for crucial showdowns that will determine their nations’ fate ahead of the World Cup.

Italy trio, Yildiz & Zhegrova involved in World Cup qualifiers

As per custom, all eyes will be on Italy in the World Cup playoffs. The Azzurri have developped a nasty habit of finishing second in the group and heading to the decisive fixtures, and it hasn’t panned out well for them in the last two editions. So it remains to be seen if Gennaro Gattuso’s men will fare better this time.

Italy will host Northern Ireland in Bergamo in the semi-final of the European playoffs on Thursday. If they go through, they will meet the winner of Wales and Bosnia in the final next Tuesday.

The Azzurri squad will have three Juventus players in Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, and Federico Gatti.

Kenan Yildiz will also take part in the World Cup playoffs, beginning with a semi-final clash between Turkiye and Romania on Thursday, and the same goes for Edon Zhegrova, who will have a key role to play for Kosovo when they clash heads with Slovakia.

Nine Juventus stars set to play friendlies

Another nine Juventus players will be involved in friendly fixtures. These are Filip Kostic (Serbia), Lois Openda (Belgium), Bremer (Brazil), Juan Cabal (Colombia), Pierre Kalulu (France), Jonathan David (Canada), Weston McKennie (USA), Francisco Conceicao (Portugal), and Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).

On the other hand, several prominent Juventus stars were left in Turin, most notably Khephren Thuram, who wasn’t called up by Didier Deschamps, perhaps due to the slight knock he suffered in Udine in the previous weekend.

The same goes for Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik, who have only just returned from long injury ordeals.

Jeremie Boga was surprisingly snubbed by the Ivory Coast despite his inspiring form in recent weeks.