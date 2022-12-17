Several Juventus youngsters have been promoted to the club’s first team in recent weeks.

The Bianconeri have previously relied more on experienced players, especially under Max Allegri, but he seems to have changed his approach.

In the last two terms, the gaffer has promoted Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli, and this will inspire the players in the Bianconeri Next Gen team to work hard.

One man who is developing well at the club is Kenan Yıldız. He has been called up to the Next Gen team from the U19 side at just 17.

The midfielder only joined the club in the summer after running down his contract at Bayern Munich and a report on Tuttojuve reveals he will play for the Bianconeri’s first team soon.

It claims he is making good progress in their youth teams and they will likely consider him for the senior side soon if he keeps performing well.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is still very young and will want to develop his game gradually, but to promote him to our U23 side at his age is a significant achievement for the budding youngster.

However, he must not let it get to his head and must keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard.