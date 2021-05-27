17 years after his passing, Juventus pay tribute to Umberto Agnelli

Seventeen years ago, the Juventus hemisphere bid farewell to former club president Umberto Agnelli.

As the youngest son of Eduardo Agnelli, Umberto never achieved the fame of his older sibling, Gianni, otherwise known as “L’Avvocato” (the lawyer). Nonetheless, his passion and dedication for the Bianconeri cause wasn’t any less than his brother’s.

The former chairman of the club is also the father of current Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, who was raised to love the team’s colors since childhood.

Umberto was nicknamed “Il Dottore” (the doctor), and was the chairman of Juventus between 1956 and 1961, as well as honorary chairman from 1970 until 2004, before his passing at the age of 69.

Agnelli also occupied several other important posts during his life, including the CEO of FIAT, and served as Senator for the Italian republic.

Juve’s official website paid their tribute for the great man who left us on the 27th of May 2004 with a heartfelt message. Here’s the full statement: