171 Juventus fans facing bans for racially abusing Inter star Romelu Lukaku

In recent weeks, the ugly episodes that occurred at the end of the meeting between Juventus and Inter have been one of the most discussed topics in Italian football.

The two arch-rivals met at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring in the second half, while Romelu Lukaku equalized from the spot at the very last minute.

A section of Bianconeri supporters outrageously targeted the Belgian with racist chants, and the latter replied by celebrating his goal by telling the fans in the Curva Sud to shut it.

A major melee ensued and three players received red cards: Cuadrado, Samir Handanovic and Lukaku himself, though the latter has received a special pardon from FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

According to Ansa via JuventusNews24, the Turin police will issue bans for 171 Juventus supporters who were identified as culprits through video and audio evidence.

In Italy, this is referred to as the DASPO measure, which is a ban that prevents misbehaving supporters from accessing sports events.

Juve FC say

Thankfully, Juventus as a club played a positive part in the investigation, providing the authorities with all the necessary footage that surely helped in the inquiry.

Let’s hope that such disgusting incidents don’t ensue ever again at the Allianz Stadium and that our beloved club doesn’t get linked with such repulsive events due to the action of an unwanted minority within the fanbase.