18-year-old defender completes switch from Milan to Juventus – (Image)

Although Juventus are yet to announce the signing of a single first team player, the youth revolution is still in full effect.

On Monday, 18-year-old Alessandro Citi completed his move to Turin, after being a part of Milan’s youth sector for several years.

The young defender has represented Italy at the U-15 and U-16 levels – with six appearances for each – and hopes to continue to climb the ranks.

Born in the nearby Novara (a city in the Piedmont region, not so far from Turin), the center back can almost be considered a hometown player for the Old Lady.

After starting in Novara’s local club, Citi made the move to Milan in 2013 at the age of 10, and has been developing within the Rossoneri’s youth academy.

However, the Bianconeri managed to snatch the teenager who will join the club’s primavera team. Citi revealed his excitement to join Juventus with a post via his Instagram account, which included a picture of him holding the famous black and white jersey.

“Happy and honored to be a new player at Juventus. I thank the club for believing in me and for giving me this great opportunity. Delighted to start this new adventure,” said the new Juventus defender.