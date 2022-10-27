20-year-old tipped to become the next youngster to break into the Juventus first team

Juventus has been easing some of their young players into life in the first team recently, a trend that will continue.

After Fabio Miretti debuted at the backend of last season and continued to progress this term, Samuel Iling-Junior has played minutes in the last two games.

The English teenager shone in his cameo against Benfica and this is likely to keep him on the team for a long time.

However, he would not be the last player to be promoted to the Bianconeri first team, with a report on Calciomercato claiming one youngster we should keep an eye on is Alessandro Sersanti.

The midfielder is one of the stars of the Juve Next Gen team and is making good progress.

If he keeps impressing for the youth side, he will earn a first-team place soon enough.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has often been criticised for not giving first-team chances to young players and this should help end that debate.

In this term, he has shown flexibility in his selection and several young players have been given chances to play.

More will get chances before the term ends and it will be interesting to see how Sersanti performs.