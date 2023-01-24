20 years with L’Avvocato: Juventus remember the legendary Gianni Agnelli

Twenty years ago, Juventus lost one of the most important icons throughout the club’s glorious history. Of course we’re talking about the Bianconeri’s former president and owner Gianni Agnelli, who passed away on the 24th of January 2003, aged 81, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy.

The former patron was one of the wealthiest men in Italy during his time – if not the wealthiest – and was also celebrated as a fashion icon who inspired designers all over the world.

As the head of the FIAT company, the man who was affectionately known as l’Avvocato had an overwhelmed schedule, yet, it never prevented him from closely following his beloved Juventus, keeping himself involved in all matters related to the club. He would often arrive to training session unannounced to take a closer look at the men in black and white.

Gianni was the grandfather of current Juventus majority owner John Elkann who inherited his legacy following his death. He was also the uncle of former club president Andrea Agnelli.

Here is the full statement released by the club’s official website as an homage to the late president.

“20 years have passed but it still seems like yesterday.

“On 24 January 2003 Gianni Agnelli left us, and his story immediately became legend.

“The legend of one of the greatest entrepreneurs Italy has ever known, the story of one of the most multifaceted, charming and iconic personalities of an entire nation.

“For us, however, l’Avvocato was – and always will be – something more, because of what he achieved and how he achieved it.

“Gianni Agnelli was a great president, a guiding light, a beacon, an example of style, an embodiment of love for Juve. Agnelli was full of surprises – on the phone, with players and coaches, on the pitch, where he almost always showed up unannounced. Not only a trendsetter in how he dressed, also how he spoke was unique – his comments, intelligent and witty, always offered a fresh perspective, something to smile about, and very often to reflect on.