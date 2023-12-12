While the 2025 Club World Cup is still 18 months away, this week’s Champions League action could be crucial for the hopes of Juventus, Napoli and Milan.

The tournament will be held in the United States in June 2025 and will feature 32 clubs from around the globe.

As Calciomercato explains, Inter have already secured their spot as Italy’s first representative in the competition’s new extended format, leaving Juventus, Milan and Napoli vying for the second ticket.

As the source notes, the club that has the highest ranking based on Champions League results from the 2020/21 to the 2023/24 campaigns will qualify for the Club World Cup.

At the moment, Juventus have 47 points, but their absence from the current UCL edition means the club’s tally will remain intact.

On the other hand, Milan (37) and Napoli (34) will be looking to catch up with the Old Lady. Both clubs have decisive fixtures this week as they look to progress to the Round of 16.

The Rossoneri’s situation seems slightly desperate at the moment, but a win over Newcastle United would secure two points, while their progress to the next round is worth another four points.

Therefore, if Milan manage to labor their way to the knockout stages, they would only need one more win in the competition to catch up with Juventus.

On the other hand, Napoli only need a draw at home against Braga to secure a place in the Round of 16. But afterwards, they will have to progress at least to the quarter-finals to overtake the Bianconeri.

So all in all, Juventus certainly have a good reason to cheer against their compatriots in their European endeavors.