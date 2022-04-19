22-year-old to get another chance to play for his Juventus future

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus this season has been disappointing, but the striker still has a few more weeks to prove he should remain at the club.

He returned to the Allianz Stadium on the back of a fine season out on loan at PSG from Everton and we expected to see him score many goals for us.

However, he has been underwhelming and that is one reason the club splashed the cash on Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

Kean’s move back to Turin is on an initial loan deal and it could be terminated at the end of this campaign if things don’t go to plan.

Il Bianconero claims the striker could get a chance to start Juventus’ match against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg tomorrow.

He should be in attack alongside Dusan Vlahovic as the Bianconeri look to make their first-leg advantage count and book a place in the final of the competition.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been underwhelming in this campaign and it is a serious risk to start him in an important game like the match against La Viola.

However, he needs to get these chances so he can also know he has made a mess of the opportunities he is being given when he underperforms.