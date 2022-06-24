Zaniolo
25m euros plus Arthur or McKennie – Juventus makes a move for Serie A man

June 24, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Juventus has made their first move for Nicolo Zaniolo as they seek to add the AS Roma man to their squad.

Zaniolo has been on their radar for a long time as they seek to add more exciting young players to their squad.

The attacker is a key member of the current Roma team and Jose Mourinho uses him regularly.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t be sold. Juve has gotten some encouragement that he can leave for the right price and they have now opened talks.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the Bianconeri will offer them 25m euros plus either Weston McKennie or Arthur.

Both midfielders are liked by Mourinho and Juve hopes adding one of them to their offer will make Roma agree to a deal with them.

Juve FC Says

Arthur and McKennie were a part of our team last season. The American was particularly impressive.

But our midfield underperformed so we can easily sacrifice either of them to make room for Zaniolo.

After losing Paulo Dybala, the Azzurri star will bring some technique and class to our attack.

A front-three of him alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will surely cause problems for the opposition.

    Reply martinn June 24, 2022 at 2:35 pm

    rather lose arthur every single day

