“3 points of oxygen and charging,” – Ezio Greggio reacts to Juventus beating Torino

Juventus fan and Italian actor Ezio Greggio has reacted to the narrow 1-0 win against Torino.

The Bianconeri have been on a poor run of form for much of this season, but they beat their neighbours in their latest league game.

After back-to-back losses, Juve asked their players to remain at the club for a training retreat ahead of the game.

It proved to be a good idea after a Dusan Vlahovic goal was enough for the Bianconeri to earn all the points against their neighbours.

They are still far from the top of the league table, but that win means they have returned to form, and they have something to build on ahead of their next few fixtures.

Ezio watched as they laboured to the win and he tweeted:

“Tonight Juventus did a little, little, little more than Torino. Winning today was important for everything. 3 points of oxygen, and charging. #ForzaJuve Waiting for Pogba and Chiesa.”

Juve FC Says

We were not spectacular in the game against Il Toro, and it showed in the narrow result. However, that win is much better than dropping points.

It will help the confidence of our players ahead of their next matches, especially the must-win UCL games.