Luciano Spalletti’s first summer transfer window at Juventus promises to be a busy one. With the Bianconeri battling to secure Champions League qualification, and acutely aware that their current midfield needs fresh legs and greater quality, the club’s hierarchy has been active behind the scenes, identifying targets.

Juventus’ season still hangs somewhat in the balance as the team still needs to secure Champions League football if they want any chance of spending big this summer. Fans can check out the best soccer bets today on Action Network to see what betting sites are offering markets on Juventus in the season run-in, and the next destination of some of their biggest targets this season.

From proven winners to emerging talent and free agent bargains, here are three midfielders who could transform Juventus’ engine room this summer.

3 midfielders Juventus should sign this summer to boost Spalletti’s squad

Bernardo Silva

Juventus sporting director Damien Comolli has publicly hinted at the club’s interest in Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, who is set to leave the Etihad as a free agent in June.

Many pundits have identified Silva as the missing piece in Luciano Spalletti’s midfield jigsaw, with the Portuguese playmaker possessing the technical attributes to complement Khephren Thuram’s physical strength and Manuel Locatelli’s defensive solidity.

Juventus are trying to convince the 31-year-old and have reportedly offered a contract until 2028 with an option to extend until 2029, including a high salary package. The competition is fierce (Barcelona, PSG and Benfica are all fighting to be his new home) but Juve’s pursuit is as concrete as any, and landing Silva on a free would represent a genuine coup.

Barcelona currently lead the way according to bookmakers, but Juventus are close behind with solid odds to capture Silva’s signature this summer.

Angelo Stiller

For those who want to look at the long-term picture, Stuttgart and Germany’s Angelo Stiller is rapidly becoming one of the most coveted midfielders in European football. The 25-year-old’s technical quality, passing range and tactical intelligence made him a standout in the Bundesliga this season.

Juventus have identified Stiller as a favourite target and have already lined up a meeting with his agent as they look to move early and stay ahead of the competition. Stiller has a reported €36.5 million release clause in his contract, a figure considered within Juventus’ reach.

However, the situation is complicated by a provision that allows Stuttgart to cancel the clause by paying the player a €2 million bonus, after which Stuttgart could demand closer to €50 million.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are also tracking the situation, so Juve will need to act decisively. At 25 and with his best years ahead of him, Stiller would represent a long-term investment as much as an immediate fix.

Leon Goretzka

Reports in Italy state that Spalletti’s side are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka, who is available as a free transfer in the summer. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all competing for his signing, meaning Juventus would need to move smartly to win the race.

Goretzka brings something different to the other targets: Champions League pedigree and a physical, box-to-box profile that would add a different dimension to Spalletti’s midfield options.

At 30, the German is experienced enough to hit the ground running in Serie A without a lengthy adaptation period. Arriving on a free, he represents a high-reward, low-risk proposition that Juve’s financial situation makes particularly attractive.

If Spalletti is serious about building a midfield capable of competing on multiple fronts next season, Goretzka could be exactly the shrewd, no-cost addition that makes the rest of the squad’s pieces fit together.