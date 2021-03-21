Benevento strike hammer-blow to Juve’s title hopes

Benevento have earned a 1-0 win over Juventus, in a match where the hosts know they should have done better.

The Old Lady started the match slowly, struggling to force their way into the final third, and Benevento were enjoying themselves a little too much.

After 20 minutes, you could be forgiven for believing the opening goal would most likely come from a counter attack, with the visitors pushing up to attack, but lacking that final ball to test the goalkeeper.

This could have proved true, but the game soon changed. The Old Lady began to enjoy large spells in attack and goalkeeper Montipo had four saves to make before the half blew out.

There was plenty to feel confident about going into the break in the way that the game picked up, but our finishing was lacking, and should the goal continue to elude us it could have had the makings of a tense second-half.

Unfortunately, the second half started almost as slowly. Not a single shot was registered at either end in the opening 10 minutes.

We tried to pick things but we failed to really cause trouble to their goalkeeper again, and two free-kicks in dangerous areas were both hit straight at the wall by Cristiano Ronaldo.

With 20 minutes left to play the worst happened. A terrible pass by Arthur saw his ball go to the attacker on the edge of our box, and Gaich made us pay. He took one touch to take the ball away from the defender, before cutting his short to the bottom left of the goal, and the deadlock was broken.

We piled on the pressure from then on, but a hard-working Benevento side managed to continually scramble the ball away.

I almost can’t believe that not a single shot of ours rippled the net watching the intense fireworks as the game struggled on.

CR7, Danilo and Chiesa all had great chances inside the box, but the goalkeeper just wasn’t to be beaten despite having to make at least eight saves.

Benevento can now boast beating Juve, their first win in the division since January, and while they can be proud of the three points, Juventus will know that they had more than enough chances to get at least a point.

Patrick