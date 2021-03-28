Videos

Video: Juventus and AC Milan target earns lead for France Under-21

March 28, 2021 - 11:31 pm

Juventus target Odsonne Edouard put France Under-21 ahead against Russia Under-21 by earning and scoring a penalty.

The Celtic striker is claimed to be of interest to both Juve and AC Milan recently, and with just 12 months remaining on his contract come the summer, a move appears to be on the cards.

It remains to be seen how much the Scottish giants will demand for his signature, but I would be exciting if he were to join the Old Lady.

Would Edouard be a great addition to Juve’s front line this summer?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

blanco

Juventus make Valencia reserve team player their latest target

March 28, 2021
morata

Uncertainty surrounds Morata’s extended Juventus stay

March 28, 2021
Dybala

“The most important player in Juventus” Pundit highlights the cost of missing star man

March 28, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.