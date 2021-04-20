Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus sealed their 8th Scudetto in a row

April 20, 2021 - 6:00 pm

On This day in 2019, Juventus sealed their 8th straight Scudetto title, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s very first.

It was far from being a good performance, but the defending champions were just waiting for the confirmation at that point.

Fiorentina opened the scoring via Nikola Milenkovic, and Federico Chiesa hit the woodwork on two occasions.

Nonetheless, Miralem Pjanic’s corner kick was met by Alex Sandro’s diving header for the equalizer.

Finally, Ronaldo’s brilliant run from the right side ended up causing an own goal from German Pezzella, and the match ended 2-1 for the crowned champions.

