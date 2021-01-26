43-year-old Buffon could be set to extend his Juve contract

Gianluigi Buffon will celebrate his 43rd birthday on Thursday, but the legendary shot stopper doesn’t seem to be keen on hanging his playing boots just yet.

On Wednesday, the former Italy captain is expected to be in goal for Juve’s Coppa Italia quarter final meeting with Spal.

Although the former Parma man in now clearly a second choice at the club – especially with wojciech szczęsny cementing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world – the veteran is still more than capable to deliver whenever called upon.

Therefore, according to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Super Gigi is planning to remain for another season with the Old Lady, as he still feels that he’s physically and mentally able to play at top level at least until 2022.

However, Buffon realizes that the final decision on the matter remains in the hands of the Juventus hierarchy.

The report adds that the Bianconeri board could also be convinced that a renewal with Buffon would be a good idea indeed, as the Italian legend is still a very reliable second option, and above all provides an incredibly positive impact within the locker room.

The former captain first arrived at Juventus in 2001, and remained loyal to the club throughout all the ups and downs, until his initial departure in 2018.

While Gigi was expected to retire during that summer, a call from Paris Saint Germain ended up expanding his spectacular career.

After spending a season in France, Buffon completed a sensational comeback to Turin in 2019, and has been occasionally featuring in some Serie A and Champions League matches, while being a more regular feature in the Coppa Italia.