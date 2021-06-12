Opinion: Could the possible return of Pjanic replicate Pirlo’s transfer from 2011?

Once upon a time in Turin, Miralem Pjanic was the ultimate midfield anchor at Juventus. The Bosnian was so important to the team that he was often considered to be one of the few irreplaceable players in Massimilano Allegri’s starting lineup.

Perhaps that is enough to explain the returning manager’s fondness of the playmaker, as he’s reportedly trying to lure him back to Italian football.

Considering the player’s struggles at Barcelona last season, he would undoubtedly run straight back to Max’s welcoming arms if given the opportunity.

After showing signs of slowing down in the last few campaigns – including his last season at Juventus under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri – the Bianconeri supporters have been largely unexcited to hear the news of their former midfielder’s potential comeback.

Therefore, this opinion piece could prove to be unpopular with the majority of the fans, but at the age of 30, there’s no reason to believe that Pjanic is done just yet.

Let’s head back to 2011, when a “finished” Andrea Pirlo made a sensational switch from Milan to the struggling Juventus, and it turned out to be a game-changer that helped the club in launching an incredible winning dynasty.

Although the return of the Barcelona man definitely won’t have an impact as big as the Italian’s transfer ten years ago, but sometimes an aging Regista only needs a supporting atmosphere, the right tactical role and the trust of his manager to showcase his talent.

However, the potential return of Pjanic must not sabotage the arrival of a younger midfielder (AKA Manuel Locatelli), because even the great Pirlo needed the likes of Arturo Vidal and Claudio Marchisio by his side.

So perhaps Miralem’s discussed comeback might not be an awful idea after all, if the club manages to put it within the right frame.