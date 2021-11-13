Video – Dybala creates the winner for Argentina against Uruguay

In the South American World Cup qualifiers, Uruguay hosted Argentina on Friday night.

Although the home side had the majority of the chances, it was the visitors who left with all three points.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala was behind the encounter’s lone goal. La Joya won back the ball for his side before providing the assist for Angel Di Maria who sent a wonderful curler towards the far post.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri striker, he was replaced at the half time break, apparently after sustaining a muscle strain.