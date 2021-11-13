Dybala Argentina
Club News

Video – Dybala creates the winner for Argentina against Uruguay

November 13, 2021 - 8:00 pm

In the South American World Cup qualifiers, Uruguay hosted Argentina on Friday night.

Although the home side had the majority of the chances, it was the visitors who left with all three points.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala was behind the encounter’s lone goal. La Joya won back the ball for his side before providing the assist for Angel Di Maria who sent a wonderful curler towards the far post.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri striker, he was replaced at the half time break, apparently after sustaining a muscle strain.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lazio sweating over Immobile’s fitness ahead of Juventus clash

November 13, 2021

Opinion: Ranking the last five Juventus strikers who wore the number 9

November 13, 2021

Times up for Rabiot? Allegri reportedly runs out of patience

November 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.