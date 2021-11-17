Rovella
Club News

Video – All the highlights from Italy U21’s win over Romania U21 – including Juventus starlets

November 17, 2021 - 5:45 pm

On Tuesday, Italy U21 hosted their Romanian counterparts for a friendly encounter.

The match featured several young Juventus stars, including Filippo Ranocchia and Nicolò Fagioli who started for the Azzurrini, as well as Nicolò Rovella who entered in the second half.

On the other side of the pitch, Romania U21 featured Radu Dragusin (currently on loan at Sampdoria).

The visitors took a surprising two-goal lead against the run of play, but the Italians ended up winning 4-2, thanks to their defender Simone Canestrelli, who turned out to be the unlikely hattrick hero.

