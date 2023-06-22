80% of Juventus fans renew their season ticket to show love for the Bianconeri

Despite the challenges faced by Juventus in the previous season, the club’s loyal fanbase has continued to support them wholeheartedly.

Known for having one of the most devoted fan followings in the world, Juventus supporters have demonstrated their unwavering love for the team by renewing their season tickets for the upcoming campaign.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, a remarkable 80% of the club’s fans have already renewed their season tickets for another season. Last year, a total of 20,200 season tickets were purchased, and on the first day of ticket sales for the upcoming season, over 16,000 tickets were sold.

This overwhelming response from the fans clearly indicates their resolute backing for the team during this tumultuous period. The players will undoubtedly be motivated to reciprocate this display of faith with exceptional performances on the field.

Juve FC Says

Fans have done their part by renewing their commitment to keep supporting the players and we now expect them to repay it on the field.

The last two seasons have been very tough for us overall, but we expect things to change for the better in the upcoming campaign and our players know this.

The old and new squad members have to give their best in every game if they are serious about repaying the faith we have shown in them as supporters.