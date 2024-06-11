Juventus is struggling to get Dusan Vlahovic to accept a pay cut and spread his salary over several seasons.

The Serbian had his best season at the club last term, proving why it was the right decision to sign him from Fiorentina.

However, Juve agreed to increase his salary to 12 million euros net per season starting next term when he first joined them.

This agreement was made by the previous board, and the club is now struggling to honour it.

Vlahovic has been followed by some top clubs, but teams have not yet come forward to sign him.

The striker remains one of the players that Juve wants to keep; however, it remains unclear if they can afford to do so.

The club wants him to spread his earnings over a longer term by signing a new deal on a reduced salary.

But journalist Gianni Balzarini claims he has rejected that idea. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic? It seemed that he had accepted the request for salary distribution but no. He said no: he sent the proposal back to the sender. There can only be two reasons. Does he want more money?”

Juve FC Says

Keeping Vlahovic is important to us, and we need to do our best to ensure he stays with us. But the conditions must be right for that to happen.