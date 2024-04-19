John Elkann, the head of Juventus’ parent company, Exor, holds significant influence over the club’s decisions.

As the custodian of the Agnelli family fortune, Elkann has been pivotal in shaping the direction of the club, including appointing Cristiano Giuntoli as its latest sporting director.

In his recent letter to the club’s shareholders, Elkann emphasised Giuntoli’s role in overseeing the club’s rebuild.

This endorsement underscores Elkann’s trust in Giuntoli to lead Juventus through this transitional phase effectively.

While this season has served as a settling-in period for Giuntoli, expectations are high for him to play a more active role in rejuvenating the team and returning them to the summit of Italian football next season.

Journalist Marco Bucciantini believes that Elkann should increase his involvement in the club’s operations moving forward.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli is the man of the restart, then the others in my opinion should be Yildiz and Soulè who should be included in this project with a talent that creates this sense of belonging that you have created in home. But the real person to start from is John Elkann, I would like to see him more present alongside Giuntoli”.

Juve FC Says

Elkann runs several companies, so it is unrealistic to expect him to be involved in the daily running of the club.