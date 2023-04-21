“A beautiful opportunity” Cuadrado reacts to Juventus’ win against Sporting Club

Juan Cuadrado has reacted to Juventus’ aggregate win against Sporting Club in the Europa League quarterfinals as the Bianconeri aim to win the competition.

Juve has been in fine form in Europe since they dropped down divisions to the Europa League and are one favourite to win the competition.

Sporting Club were tough opponents, having eliminated Arsenal in the previous round of the competition, but Juve dispatched them well over two legs.

Cuadrado insists the Portuguese side were a tough nut to crack, but Juve fought hard to earn the win they deserved in the fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m happy with the result, we knew it would be tough but we fought and defended as a team.

“Now we are aiming for the final: we have a huge team, it will be a beautiful goal for us after a long time without a final, a beautiful opportunity and we must give two hundred percent for us, for what happened. We deserve it and we will work to the end giving our best for the club, for the fans and we hope to reach the final”.

Juve FC Says

Sporting Club were difficult opponents and we clearly were made to work very hard to achieve that win.

The Portuguese side gave us a good test, but we will face tougher opponents in the three games left in the competition and must be ready.

Our players have done well so far and we back them to do even better in the next fixtures.