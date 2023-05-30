“A big secret is continuity” Roberto Scarnecchia urges Juventus to stick with Allegri

Former player Roberto Scarnecchia has expressed his belief that Juventus should maintain continuity by sticking with Max Allegri as their manager for another season.

Despite ending the last two seasons without a trophy, Allegri has been entrusted with the managerial role at Juventus. However, this has led to some fans calling for his departure from the Allianz Stadium. While it remains uncertain whether Juve executives will indeed retain Allegri for the upcoming season, there have been indications suggesting that he will remain in charge.

Throughout the current campaign, Juventus faced challenges both on and off the field. However, Scarnecchia holds the belief that the team’s fortunes will improve in the upcoming season if they refrain from replacing Allegri. Continuity, according to him, is the key to achieving better results and overcoming the difficulties faced by the Bianconeri.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“ Continue with Allegri? Yes, Juventus must not touch anything for next year. A big secret is continuity. The moment you are not mentally well you cannot get results. Juventus was under construction last year, we have already forgotten about it. It was not a team built, composed, established.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a tough time as a club in the last 24 months, but we can tell that this team is improving and getting better.

If we bring in a new manager now, he would need time to implement his preferred play style, which could take longer than we want.