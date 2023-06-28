“A choice I’ve made with my heart” – Rabiot on Juventus extension

On Tuesday, Juventus confirmed the renewal of Adrien Rabiot’s contract for another year. While many had expected the Frenchman to leave the club at the end of the month, the player eventually decide to linger at least for another campaign.

In a video posted on the club’s Twitter account, the 28-year-old reveals his thrill while explaining that this was a choice made with the heart. He also refers to the Italian club as his family.