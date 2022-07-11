Dybala
Transfer News

A clear winner in the race for Dybala’s signature is emerging

July 11, 2022 - 11:30 am

One of the biggest surprises of the summer is that Paulo Dybala is still a free agent.

The attacker left Juventus at the end of last season as they struggled to get him on a new contract.

The Argentinian remains one of the biggest players in the world, and it seemed certain that he will have a long queue of suitors waiting for him.

Inter Milan looked to be in pole position to add him to their squad, but it now seems unlikely.

The Nerazzurri cannot sell some players to make room for him on their team.

This has opened the door for other suitors to join the race and add him to their squad.

Calciomercato reports that AS Roma now seems like his next club as they seek reinforcements in attack.

Jose Mourinho wants to work with the former Palermo man, and they are willing to sell Nicolo Zaniolo to make the move happen.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is too good to be unattached and is clearly a matter of time before he gets a new home.

The attacker will be a good player under Mourinho, and this link means Juve can probably sign Zaniolo if they push to add him to their squad.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pogba

Official – Paul Pogba is back at Juventus where he belongs (Video)

July 11, 2022
De Ligt

Juventus prepares for talks with Bayern Munich over De Ligt this week

July 11, 2022
Paredes

Juventus needs to sell midfielders before they can land PSG man

July 11, 2022

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinvialli@yahoo.co.uk July 11, 2022 at 11:53 am

    Not a surprise, as much as we still get articles about ex players for some reason. If United fans aren’t sure about him with the state of their team, that shows you the reality check.

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 11, 2022 at 11:54 am

    Not a surprise, as much as we still get articles about ex players for some reason. If United fans aren’t sure about him with the state of their team, that shows you the reality check.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.