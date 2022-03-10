A closer look at Federico Gatti: Juve’s fairytale signing

Even though the arrivals of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria took center stage in January, the signing of Federico Gatti didn’t go unnoticed.

The 23-year-old cemented himself as one of the main revelations of the Serie B campaign thanks to his solid performances at Frosinone.

While Torino were all set to sign the center back, the Bianconeri somehow lured him towards the other side of the city at the eleventh-hour.

La Gazzetta dello Sport tells the fairytale behind the defender’s young career and explains what he can bring to Juventus.

Reminiscently to club legend Moreno Torricelli who started as a carpenter, Gatti had to work as a bricklayer and a window maker to earn a living.

Although he had to wake up at 4 AM, the Italian never gave up on his dream to become a professional footballer, as he continued to play and train in the evening. He was even willing to move to the United States or Malta to keep his hopes alive.

Gatti started his career as an attacker, but gradually moved towards the center back role. He had posters of Premier League legends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in his bedroom.

So despite becoming a solid defender, the young man continues to display his prowess in front of goal. This term, he scored four goals and provided an assist in 26 Serie B appearances thus far.

The source adds that Gatti is blessed with a decent vision and a strong personality, which partially explains the comparisons to Giorgio Chiellini.