Boca Juniors teenager Francisco Barido is reportedly set to sign for Juventus. So what do we know about the Argentinian talent?

Reports linking the 16-year-old with a switch to Turin surfaced overnight, beginning from Argentina.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano added some weight to the story by posting it on his X account.

The transfer market guru claims that negotiations between the player’s family and the Bianconeri are at the final stages.

The teenager would become the latest prospect from Argentina to join the Serie A giants, following in the footsteps of Enzo Barrenechea and Matias Soulé.

Calciomercato sheds some light on Barido, describing him as the most talented starlet in Argentina U16.

The youngster is an attacking midfielder blessed with an impressive left foot.

As the source tells it, Juventus have been in talks with the player’s family over the past few months. Marco Sommella is operating as an intermediary.

The Bianconeri are reportedly waiting for the player to acquire a European passport which would make his arrival easier from a bureaucratic standpoint.

The report claims that Barido and his family can obtain a Croatian passport thanks to his mother’s heritage.

Moreover, the whole family would accompany the young Francisco to Turin to help him settle in the new environment.

This would be a very similar path to the one adopted by Soulé and his family following the winger’s transfer from Velez Sarsfield in 2020.

And just like his older compatriot, Barido would initially join the Juventus U17 ranks and try to climb his way up the ranks as soon as possible.