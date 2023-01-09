A closer look at Juventus loanee Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Salernitana

After signing for Salernitana last week, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made his debut for the southerners as a starter against Torino, playing for the entirety of the match.

Calciomercato provided us with five interesting facts about the Juventus loanee who rose through the ranks at Vinovo from a very tender age.

On the 8th of March 2019, the midfielder made his Serie A debut against Udinese, replacing Moise Kean in a match that ended 4-1 in the Old Lady’s favor. The young man was at the time dubbed as Claudio Marchisio’s heir.

Unfortunately for Nicolussi Caviglia, his career took a step backwards following his loan spell at Perugia, starting with the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He then suffered an ACL injury during his time at Parma in 2021.

The 22-year-old is passionate above movies and loves Stanley Kubrick’s films. He also has an interest in literature and philosophy, which can be considered a rarity nowadays.

The Juventus youth product is inspired by his idol Johan Cruyff, which explains why he opts for the number 14 while sometimes settling for the inverted 41.

Finally, the source believes that the young man wasn’t exactly Davide Nicola’s preferred target for Salernitana, as he was hoping to lure in Fiorentina’s Szymon Zurkowski, who could instead join Spezia.