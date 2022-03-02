A closer look at Marley Aké – His background and the star he idolizes

Amidst the terrible injury crisis, Juventus boss Max Allegri had to reinforce his squad by promoting a number of U23 starlets.

With nine senior players injured, the youngsters could get their chances when the Bianconeri take on Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

While the likes of Fabio Miretti and Matias Soulé will most likely start from the bench, Marley Aké could actually get the nod for a starting berth.

According to Football Italia, the winger dreams to follow the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The 21-year-old had represented the French national team at the U19 level, but he is of Ivorian origins. And just like Drogba, he had a spell at Olympique Marseille.

“Drogba is the idol of the whole country [Ivory Cost],” Aké told Juventus TV in February.

“He is the best Ivorian player of all time and I saw the documentary about him more than ten times. He worked a lot to reach his targets and proved his patience and perseverance as he joined the big stages when he was not so young.

“He became one of the best strikers in the history of the game and I hope I can soon get some playing time with the senior team to prove my worth.”

The young Frenchman joined Juventus in January 2021 in an exchange deal that saw Franco Tongya heading to Marseille.

During his time with the U23 squad, he managed to score seven goals and provide 11 assists in 41 Serie C matches.

Aké made some appearances with the Old Lady’s first team, but his most impressive cameo was the one against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia round of 16 back in January.