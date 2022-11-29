A closer look at Maurizio Scanavino, the new Juventus general director

Following last night’s bombshell, Juventus fans are now beginning to digest the news and try to understand where the club is heading, and who’s actually running the show now.

Earlier in the morning, the holding company that owns the majority of the club’s shares announced the appointment of Gianluca Ferrero as the new chairman of the board to replace Andrea Agnelli.

But amidst all the chaos from last night, the statement released by the resigned board had already mentioned the appointment of a new general director, Mr. Maurizio Scanavino.

Il Corriere dello Sport offers us a closer look at the new Juventus official, who is apparently a close associate of John Elkann (the CEO of Exor and leader of the Agnelli household).

The source believes that the 49-year-old’s role at Juventus could be a temporary one since he remains in charge of the Gedi publishing group.

“Maurizio Scanavino’s role will probably expire, but in the meantime he is the new general manager of the Juventus club,” explains the newspaper.

“He is John Elkann’s man, a great friend of him. He is 49 years old, and the general manager of the Gedi group, a role he will not leave.

“After three years, Scanavino was in Secolo XIX as managing director, with the subsequent merger with La Stampa he became general manager of the Itedi group .

“After the integration of the Espresso Group with Itedi, and the birth of the Gedi group, he became managing director of the publisher of the daily newspapers Gnn.”