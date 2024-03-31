After making his senior debut for the club against Lazio, we take a closer look at Juventus youngster Nikola Sekulov.

Unfortunately for the winger, his special day ended on a miserable note with Adam Marusic beating him in the air to score the last-minute winner.

Therefore, he’ll be eager to erase this memory if given other opportunities.

Sekulov spent time in the academies of Piacenza (his hometown club) and Parma before joining Juventus in 2016.

He has been sharpening his tools with the Next Gen squad for several years now, collecting 92 appearances.

As the club’s official website reveals, his first call-up to the first team ensued in March 2023, but he remained an unused substitute in Juve’s 1-0 win over Inter.

This summer, he joined Cremonese following their relegation to Serie B. However, he failed to assimilate and only made a single appearance in Italy’s second tier.

Therefore, Sekulov returned to Turin in January and rejoined the Juventus Next Gen ranks. He has been playing an integral role in the team’s mid-season revival, contributing with four goals and two assists in 12 Serie C outings.

The youngster usually occupies the right wing, but at times features on the left-hand side, as was the case last night.

The 22-year-old’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2025.

On the international scene, Sekulov initially represented North Macedonia on the U-17 level before switching his allegiance to Italy.

He has thus far featured for the Azzurri’s U17, U18 and U20 squads.