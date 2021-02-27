A closer look at the eight young Juve players called up for Verona

Juventus are heading for their Saturday night encounter against Hellas Verona with a real injury crisis on their hands.

Andrea Pirlo will have to do without captains Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, as well as Paulo Dybala, Arthur and Juan Cuadrado.

In addition to the injured players mentioned above, Danilo will miss a match due to a yellow card suspension.

Therefore, the Italian manager had to call up eight youngsters from the U-23 squad.

Whilst the Bianconeri supporters might be familiar with some of the names, others could be completely unknown to the average fan.

So let’s take a closer look at the Old Lady’s potential next stars, who might feature against Verona, as portrayed by ilBianconero.

Alessandro Di Pardo is a right midfielder who already received few second half appearances with the first team.

Riccardo Capellini is center back who features regularly for the the U-23 side, and has been on the bench against Genoa in the Coppa Italia.

Nicolo Fagioli is arguably the most recognizable name among the Juventus supporters. He started for Pirlo in the quarter final fixture against Spal.

Daouda Peeters is another center midfielder who features regularly for Lamberto Zauli’s side.

Hamza Rafia is a Tunisian attacking midfielder, who famously scored the winning goal against Genoa in extra time.

Alejandro Marques arrived last year from Barcelona, and the young striker has already convinced with 5 goals and two assists to his name in Serie C.

Marley Ake is a 20-year-old left winger who arrived only last January from Olympique Marseille, and has already made 3 assists in his 6 appearances for Zauli’s team.

And finally, Radu Dragusin has already made a name for himself at just 19-years-old, and the young center back is expected to earn some playing time on Saturday.