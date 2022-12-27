A closer look at the five members of Juve’s new board of directors

On Monday, Juventus publicly announced the five members of the club’s new board of directors. The general assembly will hold its ordinary meeting on January 18 to approve the new directors. But what to do we know about the new management which will succeed Andrea Agnelli and his collaborators.

JuventusNews24 has published the resumes of the five new members who have all been operating in EXOR’s orbit one way or another.

We begin with Gianluca Ferrero who’s set to become the club’s new president. He’s an accountant, auditor and technical consultant to the judge at the court of Turin. He has always assisted various companies and organizations linked to the Agnelli family. He’s also Vice President of Banca del Piemonte.

Gianluca Scanavino should hold the role of CEO at Juventus. Just like Ferrero, he is longtime associate of Juve’s majority owner John Elkann, but comes from a different background. He’s also the CEO of GEDI, the media company that publishes La Repubblica, La Stampa, 10 local newspapers, Radio Deejay and the digital audio platform OnePodcast. As a telecommunications engineer, he participated in the relaunch of the Fiat Group led by Sergio Marchionne.

For her part, Fioranna Negri is a chartered accountant, auditor registered as a technical consultant to the court of Milan. She has gained 35 years of experience in companies in various sectors and an expert in auditing and financial statements, as well as risk management, and carries out professional assignments in companies such as Satispay, Wikimedia, Guala Closures, Fincantieri and Autostrade per l’Italia.

As for Diego Pistone, he has a degree in economics and commerce. He boasts 48 years of experience in the finance and control area of ​​many companies, in Italy and abroad. He has dealt with supply systems, after sales, commercial network development, management control, and administration for various companies within the Fiat Group.

Finally, Laura Chiappiello is an expert in law and supervisory bodies. She’s a law graduate, enrolled in the Milan Bar Association and a senior counsel in the corporate law department of the Orrick law firm. She has dealt with mergers and acquisitions, corporate law and corporate criminal law, assisting Fondo Atlante, Microsoft Corporation, Enel, Enel Green Power, Leonardo, and other companies in extraordinary transactions.