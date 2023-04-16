A closer look at Tommaso Barbieri ahead of his possible Juventus full debut

This evening, yet another Juventus youngster could earn his full debut with the senior squad. As we reported earlier today, Tommaso Barbieri could be the biggest surprising inclusion in Max Allegri’s starting formation against Sassuolo.

The manager may hand Juan Cuadrado some rest ahead of the second leg against Sporting in the Europa League quarter-final. So with Mattia De Sciglio unavailable, the choice might fall on the 20-year-old.

Therefore, IlBianconero gives us a closer look at Barbieri ahead of his potential full debut.

The young man first impressed the Bianconeri directors in a friendly test in the summer of 2019. At the time, he was only a 17-year-old rising through the ranks of Novara, but he managed to impress in his duel against Cristiano Ronaldo.

A year later, Juventus signed the teenager for 1.7 million euros. He immediately joined the Next Gen ranks rather than spending time with the Primavera.

The Italian can play either as a fullback or a wingback. He primarily operates on the right flank, but can also cover on the left side.

Barbieri was also a part of the club’s US summer tour, putting up an impressive performance against Chivas. He also featured for the first team in a December friendly test against Arsenal.

But in terms of official matches, he only featured for a couple of minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Hence, this would be his full debut with the senior squad, and his first-ever Serie A appearance.