A closer look at Zsombor Senkó, the young goalkeeper who joins Allegri’s squad

Amidst the current Covid-19 outbreak, the vast majority of matchday squads will feature some unfamiliar names.

Luckily for Juventus, only two players are missing due to positive tests (Giorgio Chiellini and Carlo Pinsgolio).

However, in the absence of the third goalkeeper, Max Allegri had to call up a young goalkeeper from the youth sector to join Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin.

Zsombor Senkó turned out to be the lucky youngster who received the call. The Hungarian will therefore sit on the first team bench for the first time when the Bianconeri host Napoli on Thursday night.

JuventusNews24 offered us a closer look at the young man’s journey thus far in Turin.

Senkó is only 18 years of age, but has already made his mark in the club’s youth sector.

The Old Lady poached the shot-stopper in January 2019 at the tender age of 15, and he started featuring for the U16 side.

The following season, he joined the U17 side, and in 2020/21 he became a regular for the primavera.

In January 2021, the Hungarian made his professional debut when starting for Juventus U23 in a Serie C fixture against Piacenza. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Last February, the young man extended his Juventus contract until 2022, and he’s now expected to further prolong his stay in Turin.

This season, Senkó made 12 appearances for the club in Primavera 1, as well as four in the UEFA Youth League.