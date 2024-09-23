Juventus U20 starlet Andrei Florea is enjoying a splendid start to the season, and many at the club are expecting him to swiftly rise through the ranks.

The 19-year-old is a Romanian who was born in Rivoli, so he also has an Italian passport. Nevertheless, he decided to represent his country of origin on the international stage, at least in the age groups.

Florea joined the Bianconeri’s academy at a tender age, and has been part of the Primavera side since his return from a loan spell at Parma in the summer of 2023.

The teenager is a central midfielder capable of playing in either an advanced or a deep role in the middle of the park.

This season, he was been one of the best performers among Francesco Magnanelli’s ranks in the early going. He has already contributed with two goals and four assists in four appearances in the Primavera League.

JuventusNews24 also highlights the youngster’s defensive work. He recovers an average of four balls per match, and wins seven tackles.

Florea has a passing accuracy of 90%, and has been instrumental for Juventus U20 who have already scored 20 goals in the first weeks of the campaign.

Therefore, the source is expecting the Romanian to earn a swift promotion to Juventus Next Gen where he would reunite with his former Primavera coach Paolo Montero.

But in the meantime, Magnanelli will be happy to host him at the U20 side for as long as possible.