Paul Pogba has been informed of the date for his anti-doping hearing after his failed drug test earlier this season.

The Frenchman, one of the most experienced players at Juve, has been injury-prone since his return to the Allianz Stadium last season. Juve was confident that this would be an important season for him, showcasing why they re-signed him.

However, he failed a drug test in the first game of the season and has been suspended for much of the term. Juve is already looking to sign a new midfielder in January to replace the 2018 World Cup winner.

Football Italia has revealed that a date for his hearing has already been set, and it will take place on the 18th of January 2024.

Pogba is likely eager for that time to come so that he can learn about his fate and determine the next steps.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is hardly still a problem for us and we have already moved on from the Frenchman.

His failed drug test came as a huge surprise, but we have to accept it and move on.

The club will offer him as much support as he wants, but Pogba will pay the price for whatever he did.