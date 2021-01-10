A date has been set for Dybala’s contract renewal meeting

Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal is one issue that Juventus needs to sort out as soon as possible.

The attacker is seen as a key member of the team, and they want to keep him far into the future.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season, ideally, he should be on a new contract by now.

But Corriere Torino via Calciomercato says that the meetings with his agent, Jorge Antun, to extend his contract has constantly been postponed.

It then says that between the end of January and next month is the new period that talks will be held.

Dybala has made a fine start to this year when compared to the first half of the season.

He will want to keep producing the good performances for the club because the report says he is being watched by Andrea Pirlo and Andrea Agnelli to see if he would be worth giving a new deal.

The coronavirus pandemic will also play an important role in the negotiations, as it has affected the club’s finances.

Dybala has 2 goals and 2 assists from 10 league games this season, this second half of the campaign offers him the chance to do better.