Giuseppe Giannini has claimed that it would be ‘difficult’ for his former side Roma to land Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer.

The Old Lady failed to agree terms with the Argentine star this term, reneging on the terms which they had offered him late in 2021, before the two parties both decided that they would part ways come the summer.

With just weeks remaining on his current deal, he is yet to decided where he will be playing next season however, despite a number of clubs believed to vying for his signature.

Former Roma star insists that it is a long-shot to think he could be persuaded to join Jose Mourinho’s side this summer however.

Giannini told CalcioStyle(via TuttoJuve): “I would be very happy, but honestly I think it’s a difficult operation, we are talking about a very strong player but I think that for to catch these players you have to move in advance. He would be the ideal player to partner with Tammy Abraham.”

When asked how difficult it would be to see Henrikh Mkhitaryan quit this summer also, he replied: “I don’t know, he is a great player who has given so much to Roma. Every professional chooses the path he wants to take, in case of sale I hope a quality player will arrive. Dybala, a name mentioned above, would be the icing on the cake”.

Dybala would be a massive signing for the Giallorossi, and one which you would imagine would have been impossible without Jose Mourinho’s presence at the club at present. I still don’t quite understand why we are so easily willing to allow him to leave, but wherever he does end up, he will shine.

