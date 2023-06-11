“A difficult season ends” Pinsoglio sends a message to Juventus fans

Carlo Pinsoglio, a beloved figure at Juventus, has addressed the fans following the conclusion of the 2022/2023 season, during which the team failed to secure any trophies once again.

Although Pinsoglio has played a limited role on the pitch, he has been a crucial presence in the dressing room, which led to him being rewarded with a new contract in the previous campaign.

The season proved to be challenging for Juventus, culminating in another trophy-less finish, mirroring the outcome of the preceding season.

As the club looks ahead to the next campaign, they undoubtedly aspire for better results, and Pinsoglio has acknowledged the difficulties faced throughout the previous season. His message likely conveys his understanding of the team’s disappointments and the determination to rebound stronger in the future.

He posted, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“An arduous season comes to a close, which has tested this group. In the face of difficult moments, this team has shown great values, fighting until the very last second against every opponent. Until the end, Forza Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

It was a very tough campaign for us, but we can understand because the players had to face serious problems on and off the field, which continued to distract them.

Now the club has settled its off-field problems, we hope they will focus on what needs to be done on the field and probably win a trophy next term.