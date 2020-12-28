A discount could help Juventus land Serie A transfer target

Calciomercato says that Napoli is prepared to get rid of Arkadiusz Milik next month and they are willing to do so at a discounted price.

The Polish striker has been sidelined this season, and he hasn’t played any games for them.

He wasn’t registered for any competition after he told them that he would not be extending his current contract.

Despite having a year left on his deal, Napoli was looking to sell him for more than 30m euros in the summer.

They still wanted around 18m euros next month, but the report says that they will be looking to sell him for a discounted fee now.

The Pole wants to start playing if he can get a top side to come and sign him next month.

Juventus need a new striker that would reduce the reliance on Alvaro Morata.

The Bianconeri will enjoy Milik because he is experienced in Serie A and the Champions League.

He scored 11 league goals for Napoli last season and that number would be a huge plus to Juve’s goals tally should he score that much for them too.