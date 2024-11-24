Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners failed to impress once again in last night’s meeting against Milan.

With Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik both ruled out due to injuries, the Dutchman played alongside Weston McKennie in a makeshift attack, but neither managed to inspire.

Although the Bianconeri were solid at the back, they looked barren upfront, as the showdown between the two Serie A giants ended in a goalless draw.

The outcome shed more light on Koopmeiners’ feeble start to life at Juventus. The Netherlands international was one of the most complete midfielders in Italian football during his stay at Atalanta, showcasing a knack for scoring goals and providing assists for his teammates.

Nevertheless, Koompeiners has been a shade of his former self this season, and his mediocre outing against Milan was arguably one of his worst displays in recent memory.

IlBianconero reveals how the major Italian newspaper commented on the midfielder’s uninspiring performance.

La Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the former Atalanta man was showing signs of improvement in his most recent outings. However, Saturday’s display was a step back for him, as his evening was marred by several technical errors. The pink newspaper gave him a rating of 5/10.

For its part, Il Corriere dello Sport noted how Koopmeiners kept losing the ball with a poor first touch with his back to the goal. The Roman newspaper wondered what was the Dutchman’s actual position on the pitch, as he didn’t seem to be playing as an attacking midfielder or a false 9. He received a rating of 5/10 as well.

Finally, Tuttosport was slightly more generous with a grade of 5.5/10, noting how he tried to play between the lines. Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper described him as a “distant relative” of the midfielder who illuminated Bergamo with his influential displays over the past three campaigns.