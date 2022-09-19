“A dream come true.” Monza manager reacts to beating Juventus.

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has described their 1-0 win against Juventus as a dream come true.
The Bianconeri visited the boys from Brianza in a game they had to win after four winless matches.
Monza has also been the whipping boys of the league so far and they were rock-bottom of the league table before the match.
Everyone expected Juve to return to form with a win in that fixture, but that never happened.
The hosts put up a brave performance and earned a deserved 1-0 win against the Bianconeri.
The result means Juve is now arguably the worst of the top clubs in Serie A this season.
It was Palladino’s first match as Monza manager and it couldn’t have ended better.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“It was an incredible day, a dream come true. I did not expect victory, but certainly the commitment and heart from my boys. They were very good. They put everything they had on the pitch. Personally, I didn’t do anything, in 5 days I did little. The merit belongs only to the team, and it is not the usual cliché.”
If any manager beats Juventus, it would be seen as a tremendous achievement, but to beat them on your managerial debut is a huge statement.
It had to be a dream moment and it could spur them on to greater things this season.
